Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain later at night. Low 57F. Winds NE at 25 t…