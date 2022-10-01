 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

