 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News