Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

