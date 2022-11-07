Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.