Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

