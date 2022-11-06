Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. …
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should r…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. I…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Keep an ey…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like…