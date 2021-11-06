 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

