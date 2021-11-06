For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentl…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm tempe…