For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
