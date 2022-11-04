Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.