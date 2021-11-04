This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
