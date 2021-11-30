For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
