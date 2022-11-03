 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News