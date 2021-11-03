 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

