This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Mo…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeb…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tod…