Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

