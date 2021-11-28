Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.