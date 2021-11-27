 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News