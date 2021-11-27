Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.