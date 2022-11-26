This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
