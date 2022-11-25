Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.