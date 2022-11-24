Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.