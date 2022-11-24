Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Orangeburg area shou…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Mo…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in…