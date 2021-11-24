Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
