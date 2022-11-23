For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
