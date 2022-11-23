 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

