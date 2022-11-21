 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

