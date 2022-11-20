Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
