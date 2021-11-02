Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
