Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

