Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

