This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ora…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it…