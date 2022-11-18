This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
