Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

