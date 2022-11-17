Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
