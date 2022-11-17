Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.