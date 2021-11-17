Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ora…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lo…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orange…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…