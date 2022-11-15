 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News