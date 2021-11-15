 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

