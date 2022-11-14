 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News