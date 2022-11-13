For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
