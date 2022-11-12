 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

