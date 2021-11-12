Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.