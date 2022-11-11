Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
