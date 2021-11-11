This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
