Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

