Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
