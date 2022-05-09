Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thur…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…