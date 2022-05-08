For the drive home in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
