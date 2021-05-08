 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News