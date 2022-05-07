May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.