Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 47F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
