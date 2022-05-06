May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.