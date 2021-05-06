This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't lea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 t…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It loo…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks…