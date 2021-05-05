Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Don't lea…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It loo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Orang…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…