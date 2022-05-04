May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.